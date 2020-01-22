Lions Fall to North Side

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill hosted North Side last Tuesday night and fell, 67-58, against the Indians. In this match-up, the Lions scored 14 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, 10 points in the third quarter and 22 points in the fourth quarter. Micah Scates was the leading scorer with 18 points. Riley McClain totaled 14 points. Ty Martin had 9 points, Tyler Crews scored 8 points, Lane Martin totaled 5 points and…

