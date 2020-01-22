Henderson County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Monday evening, January 14, 2020, at the Criminal Justice Center. The following notaries were approved: Leslie N. Arnett, Lena D. Beal, Anzie O. Garlock, Vickie Glisson, Rebekah B. Grice, Brittney N. Hicks, Phyllis Little and Jackie Washburn. The commission also read into the minutes the Henderson County government holiday office closures and the minutes from last month’s audit committee meeting.

Gayle Parrish, representing the local WoodmenLife organization formally presented a United States flag, stand and flag pole with a gold eagle finial for use in the county mayor’s office.

The commission then entered discussion on whether to discontinue the fee system in the Trustee, County Clerk, and General Sessions/Circuit Court Clerks offices. State audits have made recommend-dations to discontinue the fee office system. Fifty of the ninety-five counties in the state have…

