Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Adient to Expand Lexington Manufacturing Facility

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Friday, January 17, 2020 that Adient will invest $23.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Lexington. Adient, a leading automotive seating manufacturer and supplier, plans to create approximately 330 jobs. The expansion is the company’s second significant investment in Henderson County in the last two years.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Henderson County, resulting in nearly 1,600 job commitments and approximately $80 million in capital investment.

Governor Bill Lee said, “While we continue to recruit new companies to Tennessee, our existing businesses like Adient remain the key job creators and drivers of our state’s economy. Adient’s expansion shows that rural Tennessee is a tremendous place for global businesses to invest, grow and…

