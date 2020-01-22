Briarwood Awarded by the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living’s Quality Initiative Recognition Program
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Briarwood Community Living Center in Lexington recently earned a certificate of achievement for their commitment to improving the lives of the individuals they serve. Briarwood Community Living Center was recognized as having met the criteria for the…
For the complete story, see the January 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!