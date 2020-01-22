Ayers Foundation Scholars Program Expands at Lexington High School

Release-

The Ayers Foundation Scholars Program at Lexington High School will be adding scholarship funds, officials said on Wednesday, January 15,2020. The scholarship funds mean graduating seniors could receive up to $4,000 per year for four years in order to pursue additional education. Foundation president Janet Ayers says the expansion complements college access counseling services that have been provided to the school since 2011.

“More than 80 percent of high school graduates at Lexington High School are going on to pursue some kind of additional education,” Ayers said. “That is a tribute to our students and families, and to the diligence of our counselors who help them plan for postsecondary educational opportunities.”

Ayers says she expects about $420,000 in Ayers scholarship funds will be combined with nearly $1,750,000 in other grants and scholarships for LHS students in the…

For the complete story, see the January 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!