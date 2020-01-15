Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration Day Set for Monday, January 20th

Release-

On January 20, 2020, the Martin Luther King Committee is again proud to sponsor a great celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream. The events will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Montgomery School Culture Enrichment Center, located at 125 Montgomery Way, Lexington, Tennessee.

The special guest speaker for this occasion will be Dr. Lincoln Dent, of Memphis, Tennessee, and a welcome by Lexington City officials. There will also be a gospel music celebration and a short program followed by activities, prizes and refreshments for all ages. Parents please come with your children and…

For complete coverage, see the January 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!