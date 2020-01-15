LHS Tigers Even at 8-8 on the Season

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington started their 2020 district play last week when the Tigers hosted North Side last Tuesday night and McNairy Central last Friday night. Lexington fell to North Side, 63-48, but quickly recovered and defeated McNairy Central, 54-52. These games brought the Tigers to 8-8 on the season and 3-2 in district play, with district losses only to South Side and North Side. Lexington is looking forward to continuing to improve their record and striving for the district tournament which will take place beginning February 21st and will go through February 25th. This tournament will be hosted at Lexington High School. With just 9 games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers will be looking to improve their position in the district standings. All the remaining games are…

For complete coverage, see the January 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!