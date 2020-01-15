Glass Crusher Now in Operation at Lexington Transfer Station

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Public Works Director Robbie McCready announced at the January 7, 2020 Lexington City Board meeting that the glass crusher is now in operation at the new transfer station on North Industrial Drive. Although curb service for glass is not available, glass can be brought directly to the transfer station. “If you want to take the crushed glass back with you,” said McCready, “then bring your own container.”

The glass is loaded into a hopper and then goes through a crushing process which fills one bin with sand and the other with gravel. Metal, paper and bits of other trash are expelled from the crusher into a separate bin. If you want to pick up some glass that has already been crushed, then…

For complete coverage, see the January 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!