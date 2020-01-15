Former DA Gus Radford Addresses Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The guest speaker for the January 7, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club was Gus Radford, former District Attorney for the 24th Judicial District, composed of Carroll, Henry, Hardin and Benton County. Miss Lexington, Lauren Dickson, opened the meeting with the National Anthem, her last public appearance before crowning her successor. “Much of our history, Radford said, “is oral history, passed on from person to person, and much of it will pass away.” Attorneys of this generation, he said, aren’t nearly as colorful as the attorneys in days gone by, and he spoke about some of the old-time lawyers, like Joe Davis.

Radford said, “Joe was a glider, he was smooth, he would never raise his voice, but was very effective. He could push you over the legal cliff without you knowing it.” He talked about one of Joe’s cases for vehicular homicide, asking each witness “Did you see that patch of fog?” No one remembered it, but the defendant said, when recounting the story, that…

