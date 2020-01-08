Riot Quickly Controlled at Henderson County Jail

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Seventeen men with thirty-eight charges went before the disciplinary board on Friday, January 3, 2020, stemming from a brief riot at the Henderson County Jail on December 21, 2019.

One inmate is charged with inciting a riot when he issued challenges in the facility that resulted in the first blows struck around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st. As correctional officers quickly responded to the situation the brawl briefly escalated to include seventeen inmates. Upon lockdown, the initial inmate refused to cooperate, leading to..

For the complete story, see the January 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

