Ragusa Held on $100,000 Bond for Multiple Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jessie Danielle Ragusa, age 39 of Scotts Hill, was arrested on January 2nd for aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule VI with intent, and theft of 2,500, and is being held on $100,000.00 bond. According to court documents, “on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, Ragusa entered a residence on Presley Ridge Road without permission of the owner. While inside the residence she took a yellow toolbox and returned it to her…

For the complete story, see the January 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!