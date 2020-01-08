Powers Replaces Miller as Election Commissioner

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Election Commission met on Monday evening, January 6, 2020 and approved the ballot for the March 3rd Republican Primary. For Property Assessor, there are three candidates: Gregory Christopherson, Lynn Murphy and incumbent Gary Pope. For Road Supervisor, incumbent Steve Vineyard will run uncontested, and there is no candidate for the District 4 Constable race in the March 3rd Republican Primary.

Poll officers for March 3, 2020 were tabled as there were about twenty-five workers who had voted both as Republican and Democrat. Poll workers are required by guidelines to be approved by party- a Republican election commissioner cannot approve a Democratic poll worker, and vice-versa, as they are part of the check and balance system. Dan Miller, Administrator of Elections, said that he would need to contact them for verification as the primary comes up on March 3, 2020.

Election commissioner Bill Martin then read a letter of resignation from Miller to chairperson Margaret Milam, dated Sunday, January 5th, which she had accepted. Martin moved that the…

