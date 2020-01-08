Maness Signs With Dyersburg State

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Monday, January 6, 2019, Addison Maness officially signed her letter of intent with Dyersburg State Community College to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. While surrounded by family, friends and teammates, Addison was all smiles and happy to officially have this decision behind her.

During her freshman campaign, Addison sported a .319 batting average, with 15 hits during 47 at bats. All 15 hits were singles during her freshman season. She accumulated 5 RBIs and scored 24 runs during her first season with the Lady Lions softball program.

In her second season, her sophomore year, Addison’s numbers kept climbing. She had a .345 batting average that season. Addison recorded…

