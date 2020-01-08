LHS Big Red Tigers Defeat Crockett County

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, the Lexington Tigers hosted Crockett County to tip-off the 2020 portion of their basketball season. In that match-up, the Tigers defeated Crockett County, 48-47, bringing their record to 7-7 on the season. Michael Leslie was the leading scorer for the Tigers, totaling 12 points. Caleb Gorden and Tristin Roberts were next, scoring 11 points each. Isaac Yarbrough followed with 7 points of his own. Justin Russell totaled 5 points and was the only Tiger with…

