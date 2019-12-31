SH Lions Split a Pair at Fayette Academy Classic

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill has been busy over the holidays. The Lions traveled to South Side on December 17th and were defeated, 74-41, bringing them to 1-2 in district play. This past weekend, Scotts Hill participated in the Fayette Academy Christmas Classic and defeated Munford on Friday night, 63-58, and lost to Brighton on Saturday, 66-42.

In the third district game of the season, the Lions could not keep up with South Side. Scotts Hill scored only 8 points in the first and fourth quarters but scored 11 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the third quarter. There were no Lions in double digits, but…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

