New Firearms Related Laws for 2020

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On January 1, 2020, Tennesseans can take a qualified online course to get a firearm concealed carry permit. According to TCA 39-17-1366 Section (b) 4 (vii) Completing any firearms training or safety course or class, including an electronic, video, or online course, that: (a) Is conducted by a firearms instructor who is certified by the state or an organization specializing in…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!