HCSO to Sponsor Free Ride Home Program for New Year’s Eve

Release-

New Year’s Eve can be one of the most dangerous holidays nationwide. If celebrations have gone a little far, please don’t risk drinking and driving. To assist, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says that the Sheriff’s Office will sponsor its “Free Ride Home” program again this year. Give them a call at (731) 968-2407.

For this and other interesting articles, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!