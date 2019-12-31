2019 in Review

Article by W. Clay Crook-

January:

There was a ribbon cutting for the newly completed gazebo at the Henderson County Courthouse, which is dedicated to first responders in the county who had fallen in the line of duty.

Cletus Wade, who passed away later in the year, celebrated his 104th birthday, while the Criminal Justice Center received a long overdue update to the visitors’ communication system.

Dr. Reggie Henderson retired as the county coroner and received recognition for his many years of service. Dr. Kevin Stroup was appointed in his place. Christina Tate began serving as the interim director for the Lexington – Henderson County Senior Center and later received full appointment to the position.

February:

The city of Lexington moved forward with a bond refinancing that will result in about $1 million dollars of savings, while brothers Jerry and Hal Johnson of Henderson County survived the crash of their ultra-lite plane into the Tennessee River.

Lexington received a grant for recycling bins and the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads conducted the internment of their first unclaimed veteran, Mary Nolen, who had served in the Korean War.

The Scotts Hill Elementary School Lady Lions were recognized by Mayor Jessie Powers at a special event as the…

For complete coverage, see the January 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

