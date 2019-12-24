Wednesday Afternoon Wreck Leaves Parts of Lexington Without Power

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A one vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2019, left parts of downtown and South Lexington without power for about three hours while Lexington Electric System worked through the night and the next day replacing three major utility poles, a bank of transformers and power lines. According to the Lexington Police Department, a 2005 silver Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Belford C. Hawn, age 33 of Lexington, was traveling west on South Main Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a major utility pole just past…

