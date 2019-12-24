Flag Retirement Bin Placed at Court House

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Veterans Services Office Jimmy White (Left) and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray (Right) stand with the new flag retirement bin. “We are proud to partner with National association of Counties and the Tennessee County service Association to provide our citizens with a free flag collection box. This box is located in the Henderson County Court House outside the Veterans Service Office. We are honored to…

