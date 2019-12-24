First Annual Henderson County Christmas Worship Service

Submitted-

On Wednesday night, December 18th, the Mayor Prayer Team led the first annual Henderson County Christmas Worship called “A Holiday Hallelujah” on the Henderson County Courthouse square. Even with temperatures below freezing at the start of the service, close to 400 people attended the service.

Dr. Clay Hallmark, pastor of First Baptist Lexington, said, “I brought this idea to the Mayoral Prayer team that meets with Mayor Bray on the first Monday of each month in an effort to bring together as many churches and people of faith as possible for the purpose of worshiping our Lord. With all the many distractions around the holidays, it is easy to lose focus that Jesus is the reason we celebrate Christmas.” The service consisted of a combined choir from a number of churches from…

For the complete story, see the December 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!