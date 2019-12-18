Out of State Woman Arrested for Child Abuse and Statutory Rape

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Texas woman, Carrie Craney, age 35, was arrested in Henderson County on charges of statutory rape and child abuse and neglect on December 11, 2019. The incident stems, according to court documents, when a “17-year-old female, eleven weeks pregnant and homeless was brought to the Lexington Police Department.” The affidavit goes on to say that “due to the defendant moving to Texas and leaving her 17 year old daughter to live with a 27 year old man, whom the defendant had knowledge was having…

For complete coverage, see the December 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

