Lexington to Receive $495,000 Industrial Development Grant

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on December 16, 2019 that ten communities will collectively receive more than $3.8 million in Site Development Grant funding. The Site Development Grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act supported by the Tennessee General Assembly for the last three years.

“I am excited to announce ten Site Development Grant recipients, and I’m especially pleased that each recipient is a rural site,” Lee said. “The site development grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which focuses on promoting economic growth in rural Tennessee. I look forward to seeing what success the future holds for these communities with the assistance of these grants.”

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and…

For complete coverage, see the December 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!