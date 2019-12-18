Lady Tigers Win Over Adamsville

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, the Lady Tigers picked up a big win over Adamsville in their second district contest of the season. Lexington was victorious, 37-33. Makayla Herndon was the leading scorer with 10 points. Sarah Simmons totaled 8 points and Haley Scott had 6 points. Zoey Haynes and Diamond Holland each scored 4 points and Jadyn Yarbro scored 3 points. The Lady Tigers scored 6 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 10 points in the third quarter and…

For complete coverage, see the December 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

