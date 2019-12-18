Henderson County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at General Sessions Courtroom of the Criminal Justice Complex. The following notaries were approved: Jennifer G. Carver, Ruby French, Charlotte F. Perry, Patricia L. Wallace and Donntay M. Wynes. The commission also approved a resolution that would encourage legislation which would direct TennCare to reimburse ground ambulance providers at a rate not less than the current Medicare fee schedule. Ambulance Service Director, Mike Smith, answered questions on the pending legislation.

Additionally, commission voted to raise the hotel/motel tax in Henderson County to 9%. The proceeds would designate 35% to purchase new fire department equipment, 20% to promote tourism, 20% to recruit new industry and 25% for the county jail. Crystal Ozier, Director of the Lexington-Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library made her quarterly presentation to the commission. Registered borrowers, she said, was at…

For complete coverage, see the December 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

