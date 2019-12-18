Hali Buckley Signs to Become Lady Wildcat

Article by Blake Franklin-

Thursday, December 12, 2019 was a very special day for one of Scotts Hill High School’s Lady Lion golfers. Hali Buckley put pen to paper in signing her letter of intent to Bethel University to become part of the Lady Wildcats Golf program. While being surrounded by her family, friends and teammates, she was all smiles during her special ceremony.

Hali has only competed in high school golf for one year. She sure has made strides in that year though. From the time she decided to join the Scotts Hill High School golf team, she put in the hard work and dedicated passion it took throughout the season to be able to make it all the way to the golf state tournament, in which she played as an individual. That was held at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, Tennessee. Hali qualified for the state tournament by coming in…

