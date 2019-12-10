LPD Christmas Tree Has Special Meaning This Year

If you enter the lobby of the Lexington Police Department, you will see a festively decorated Christmas tree with many blue highlights. This year’s tree is not just a holiday tradition, but a commemoration of lives lost over the year and the service of our men and women in blue, and the canine corps that has played such an important role.

A dispatcher, Lisa Teasedale Middleton shared the story and said that the tree was decorated this year’s tree to honor the fallen officers and K9’s across the United states. “There were 110 officers represented with the blue ornaments and 29 K9’s represented with the silver ornaments.”

But the tree was still not finished, …

