Lady Tigers Fall in First District Game

Last Tuesday night, Lexington hosted Hardin County and the Lady Tigers fell 53-43. In this game, the leading scorer was Kyla Taylor with an impressive 30 points. Sarah Simmons scored 8 points, Haley Scott and Candace Butler each scored 2 points, and Diamond Holland scored 1 point. Lexington scored 7 points in both the first and second quarters, but 15 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter. However, Lexington was able to redeem themselves with a 52-24 win over Madison Academy Magnet that was played last Saturday at JSCC. In this game, Kyla Taylor was the leading scorer with 11 points. Candace Butler scored 10 points. Makayla Herndon and Sarah Simmons each scored 9 points. Jayden Yarbro had 3 points and Zoey Haynes scored 2 points.

Monday night, the Lady Tigers traveled to South Side and were upset 64-41. Once again, Kyla Taylor was the leading scorer with 13 points. Jayden Yarbro scored…

