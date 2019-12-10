Lady Lions are Still Roaring

Six games into the season and the Lady Lions are sitting at 6-0. Scotts Hill played two games last week, as they traveled to Clarksburg last Tuesday and Big Sandy last Thursday. The Lady Lions won both of those games to keep their undefeated season alive. Scotts Hill traveled to Clarksburg and defeated the Lady Rockets 30-29 last Tuesday night. The Lady Lions struggled offensively in this game but came out on top with Ashlyn Buffaloe and Haley Maness leading Scotts Hill with 9 points a piece. Blaize Deere totaled 6 points during the game. Bradie Ivey scored 4 points and Harley Bowman had 2 points. Blaize Deere and Harley Bowman each had 2 assists, while Bradie Ivey and Ashlyn Buffaloe had 1 assist each. Scotts Hill traveled to Big Sandy last Thursday night and was victorious, 61-45. With the Lady Lions back to their…

For the complete article, see the December 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

