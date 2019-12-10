Grand Jury Hands Down 53 Indictments During December Term

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Grand Jury handed down fifty-three indictments during its December 2nd term, to include the following cases:

• Travis Cotton, Driving on Suspended License- 2nd Offense, Driving on Revoked License, Driving on Revoked License with Priors, Violation of Registration Law

• David M. Cochran, Domestic Assault / Intimidation – 1st Offense (two counts)

• Jarvis M. Douglas, Sale and Delivery of meth .5 Grams or More (two counts), Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License Prior Offender, Speeding

• Sytana Darran Fells, Burglary of a Building, Theft Over $1,000

• Bryan Hopper, Sexual Battery

• James Quinn Melton, Felony Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving an ATV on Roadway, Speeding

• Chad Williams, Felony Evading Arrest, Reck-less Driving, Driving an ATV on Roadway, Speeding

• Spencer Williams, Felony Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving an ATV on Roadway, Speeding

• Jenna Vee Thompson, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Valarie A. Yarbro, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver (two counts), Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Sell/Deliver (two counts), Possession Schedule III with Intent to Sell/Deliver (two counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle

• Amber N. Marlin, Driving After Being Declared a Habitual Motor Offender, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License Prior Offender, Violation Registration Law, Violation of…

