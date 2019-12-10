City Board Approves Ordinances; Approves Hiring Process for Human Resource Position

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The mayor and board of aldermen for the city of Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019.

The second reading on the ordinance amending probation period for police personnel was approved, as well as the second reading for the ordinance to approve the new Transfer Station rates.

Vivian Harris was appointed by the mayor for the Lexington Housing Authority board, and the following individuals were appointed by the board of aldermen to the Industrial Development Board: Bobby Dyer, Rick Odle, and David Odle.

A resolution was approved that designated signatures of the city recorder and city clerk for the issuance of checks on the city bank accounts. The assistant city recorder was designated as an alternative.

A first reading was approved for an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lexington; Tennessee by Zoning Annexed Property R-1 (Low Density Residential) at 88 Pine Cone Drive into the city at the request of the property owner.

A first reading was approved for an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lexington, Tennessee, to rezone two properties located on Cedar Street from R-1 (Low Density Residential) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial).

There was also a first reading approved for an ordinance amending Title 1, Chapter 1, Section 1-101 of the Lexington Municipal Code Relative to the Time and Place of the Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The proposed meetings would occur monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month and allow the…

For the complete article, see the December 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

