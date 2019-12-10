Christmas Lights are Aglow in Darden

Once again, Aaron and Joyce Wood’s Christmas Lights are awaiting your viewing pleasure. Santa and his reindeer, elves, gingerbread village, Disney characters, snowmen and much more are ready for your visit.

The lights will be on nightly from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, December 28th. The address is 5885 Darden-Christian Chapel Road. You can call (731) 845-5674 for more information.

For this, and other interesting stories, see the December 11, 2019 edition of The Lexington Progress.

