Arson Suspected in Sunday Night Fire

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Arson is suspected in the cause of a blaze that consumed an abandoned home just north of Parkers Crossroads on Sunday, December 8, 2019. According to Henderson County Fire Chief, Lynn Murphy, Fire Stations 2, 3 and 7 were dispatched at 6:14 p.m. Sunday night, “to a reported house engulfed in flames located on Highway 22 N in Parkers Crossroads at the Henderson-Carroll County line.” Murphy went on to say that, “the first firefighter to arrive five minutes later did in fact report the house fully…

For the complete article, see the December 11, 2019, edition of The Lexington Progress.

