Scotts Hill Lions Defeat Big Sandy

After starting the season 2-0, with wins over Frank Hughes and Clarksburg in the Hall of Champions games, Scotts Hill fell to Bradford last Tuesday night. The Lions are now back in the win column after a victory over Big Sandy last Tuesday night. In this match-up, the Lions defeated Big Sandy with a score of 76-45. Scotts Hill out-scored Big Sandy in every quarter and most of the Lions’ points came in the second quarter when Scotts Hill scored 22 points. Scotts Hill was led in points by Micah Scates, who totaled 25. Riley McClain was the only other Lion in double digits with 17 points. River Milam scored 9 points. Colton Bailey and Tyler Crews totaled…

