Scotts Hill Board Approves Jessie S. Powers Memorial Highway

The mayor and board of aldermen for the city of Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, December 2nd. Prayer was led by Alderman Bill Snider, with the Pledge led by Alderman Sharlene Roach. In new business, a proposal was made and unanimously approved to name Highway 114 within the city limits, and inside Henderson County, as the Jessie S. Powers Memorial Highway. The board had also made an offer to Jennifer Powers the vacant alderman seat, but no answer had been received by the deadline.

Mayor Kenny Parrish said that the budget committee, Bill Snider and Mary Connell, would meet on December 9th at 5:00 p.m. to discuss raises for the city employees. The board also approved a bid by New Stone Communications for an updated…

