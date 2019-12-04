Lady Lions Start The Season 4-0

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill is off to a great start, beginning the season 4-0 and averaging 65 points per game. The Lady Lions hosted Bradford last Monday night and were victorious with a score of 64-58. Scotts Hill started the game with a bang, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. The Lady Lions then scored 16 points in the second quarter, 9 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the fourth quarter. Blaize Deere was the leading scorer for Scotts Hill with 22 points. Harley Bowman scored 17 points. Haley Maness had 14 points, Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 8 points and…

For complete coverage, see the December 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!