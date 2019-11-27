Article by W. Clay Crook-

A story that has never left my mind over the years was The Gift of the Magi, by O. Henry. The young man sells his watch to buy his wife a comb, but she has cut and sold her hair to buy him a chain for his watch. The thought of such sacrificial love still brings tears to my eyes. This year it happened before the season of the magi and of our risen Lord…this year it happened on a Friday evening in Lexington, with five young boys, a wheelchair, and, of all things, a Halloween contest.

Investigator Jeremiah Adams, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, brought me news of a touching event. During their Trunk or Treat, some young boys made a pledge to give the top prize bicycle, if they won, to a young boy that they saw in a wheelchair. He, in turn, wanted to gift it back. In the end, they were all winners, and not just because of the prize, but for the charity in their hearts, and the love that just sometimes comes from being a child. A love and faith we sometimes forget as adults, but even Jesus reminded us was there.

They gathered at McDonald’s at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22nd, and were surprised to find that Adams had tickets for them, donated by…

For the complete story, see the November 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!