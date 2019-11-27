Scotts Hill Lions Basketball Off to a Roaring Start

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill basketball has officially tipped off and the Lions are ready to get this season underway. Last Tuesday night, the Lions traveled to Frank Hughes and came away with a victory, winning 91-72. Last Thursday night, the Lions hosted their first game of the season, defeating Clarksburg, 70-41. The Lions fell to Bradford on Monday night in a 46-32 contest. Scotts Hill hosted Big Sandy last night and will now have a break for the holiday. The Lions’ basketball season will pick back up on December 10th as Scotts Hill plays host to Adamsville in their first district game of the season. On December 12th, the Lions will travel to…

