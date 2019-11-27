Lady Tigers Split To Start Season

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington officially tipped off the 2019-2020 basketball season with a pair of Hall of Fame games. The Lady Tigers defeated McKenzie, 45-39, last Tuesday night and lost to Crockett County on Saturday, 41-37. The season continued last night when the Lady Tigers had their home opener, playing host to Huntingdon. Lexington won last year’s game and the only meeting of the season. This year, the Lady Tigers and the Fillies will meet twice. The Lady Tigers will now be off a few days for the holiday, in preparing for seven games during the month of December. Lexington will be back in action next Tuesday when they play host to Hardin County. On Saturday, December 7th, the Lady Tigers…

