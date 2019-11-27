Lady Lions Off To a 3-0 Start

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill basketball is officially underway, and the Lady Lions are off to a roaring 3-0 start. Scotts Hill opened their season at Frank Hughes last Tuesday night in a Hall of Champions game and defeated them 67-44. Last Thursday night, the Lady Lions hosted their first game of the season as Clarksburg came to town. The Lady Lions were victorious, 65-32. On Monday night, the Lady Lions hosted Bradford, winning 64-58. Last night, Scotts Hill played one last game before the holiday as they hosted Big Sandy. The Lady Lions will take a week off from play next week but will be back in action on December 10th in their first district match-up of the season when they play host to…

