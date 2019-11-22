Christmas Open House in Lexington

Many local merchants will kick off the holiday shopping season this weekend in Lexington with Christmas Open House, starting on Friday, November 22, and running thru Sunday, November 24. Hours will vary with each store. Inside this week’s edition, you will find advertisements for participating locations. Many will offer special mark-downs, along with refreshments and give-a-ways throughout the weekend event. The Lexington Progress encourages you to shop local, by supporting these participating businesses during Christmas Open House this week:

Davis’ Clothing

Gift Garden

Glenn’s flowers on Main

Johnny’s East End Liquor

Lori’s Family Footwear

Maxine’s Florist

Pierce & Co.

Pop-Up Market Downtown, Lexington

Sisters of Lexington

Town & Country Florist

Don’t miss next week’s Black Friday edition (11-27-19)…full of even more savings and specials from local merchants!