Tigers Fall in Round Two

Article by Kortney Mallard-

After a disappointing 2018 season, in which Lexington went 2-8 and missed the playoffs, the Tigers rebounded in 2019, finishing 6-6 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Lexington’s season came to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss at Springfield. This game marked the third ever meeting between the two schools and the second time Lexington has traveled to Springfield. The first meeting took place in the early 80s, in a regular season match-up, in which Lexington won. The last two meetings were playoffs games in which Springfield now has a 2-0 lead.

Lexington received the opening kickoff on Friday night, but was not able to move the ball effectively. After a Tigers punt, Springfield did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard. On the second play from scrimmage, Springfield scored on a…

For complete coverage, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!