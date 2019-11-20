Qualifying Deadline is December 12th for County Races

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission met on Tuesday evening, November 12th. The main item for discussion was the county offices that are on the Republican Primary ballot for March 3, 2020: Assessor of Property, Road Supervisor, and Constable for District 4 (to fill an unexpired term).

Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, said that petitions for the March 3, 2020 election can be picked up now. The qualifying deadline is Thursday, December 12th, at noon.

Two petitions for Property Assessor have been picked up: Gary L. Pope and Gregory Christopherson, but only Christopherson’s has been turned back in.

Steve Vineyard has been the only one to pick up and return a petition for the Road Supervisor primary, and none as yet for Constable District 4.

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!