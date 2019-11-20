County Jail is FULL

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called session at the Criminal Justice Center on November 18, 2019, with two items on the agenda: the approval of notaries and discussion on the overcrowding at the Henderson County Jail.

The meeting was opened by Vice-Mayor Joe Ross, and the following notaries were approved: Zachary Hall, Rosa Hamm, Falen Hasher, Parker Jones and Mona Roberts.

Sheriff Brian Duke said that the original plan called for a jail that would hold 300 inmates, but cost projections reduced the plan to 200. Recent increases in pre-trial inmates has created a hold over population in 2018. Out of the current 264 inmates, 92 are pre-trial, and 87 are state inmates, with another 22 that are split sentence inmates with state and local charges that can’t be moved. “And all these state inmates are locally convicted people, we aren’t taking them from…

For complete coverage, see the November 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!