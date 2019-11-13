Tigers and Lady Tigers Preparing for Season Ahead

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, the 2019-2020 basketball team was introduced at the annual Meet the Tigers. Several basketball fans, friends and family members were on hand at the annual event. In addition to the Tigers and Lady Tigers being introduced, the various middle school basketball teams were also introduced, along with the cheerleaders and dance team. Meet the Tigers is the official start to the basketball preseason. Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers will be busy with daily practices, scrimmages and the jamboree prior to the start of the regular season. The Lady Tigers will have their first preseason scrimmage when they take on Gibson County on Friday. The Lady Tigers will then participate in the annual jamboree at Peabody on Saturday as they face…

