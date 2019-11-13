Reception Held for Long Time City Recorder Sue Wood

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Mayor Jeff Griggs and the Board of Aldermen for the city of Lexington hosted a special retirement reception for Sue Wood on Friday, November 8th, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street. Ms. Wood has served twenty-four years as the city recorder and Chief Financial Management Officer.

Speaking at the event were Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and former mayors David Jowers and Bobby Dyer. Each praised her dedication, energy and service to the city of Lexington. Long time Lexington Progress reader MacArthur Lewis, who worked as an internal auditor for over thirty years for the corporate offices of Holiday Inn and the Methodist Hospital system, praised Sue for her handling of Lexington’s financial and operating matters. MacArthur worked with Sue for several years while working in the accounting and financial matters for the Caywood School system.

MacArthur, who is also one of our historical sources, said that to his knowledge there has only been three city controllers over the last seventy-five years- Red Bagwell, David Hopper and Sue Wood, while there have been numerous mayors.

Mayor Griggs said that, “There are people who work in the background, who never get the limelight or the credit, but they are the ones who get everything done, who keep…

