Multiple Drug Offenders Sentenced in Henderson County, Tennessee

On April 5, 2019, the Henderson County, Tennessee Grand Jury indicted Christopher M. Kennon, 39 years of age, of Lexington, Tennessee, for Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Sell/Deliver, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (4 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked / Cancelled / Suspended License, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The indictment stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 29, 2018, in Lexington, Tennessee, where during a traffic stop conducted by Investigator Ricky Montgomery revealed Kennon to be in possession of 3.16 grams of methamphetamine, a Lorcin .380 semiautomatic handgun, 40 rounds of ammunition, two hypodermic needles. Kennon has multiple prior felony convictions for offenses including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Methamphetamine With Intent to Sell/Deliver, Aggravated Burglary (3 counts), Theft Over $1000.00 (4 counts), and Theft Over $500.00.

On October 21, 2019, Kennon was sentenced to a total effective sentence of 25 years to serve in the Tennessee Department of Correction. He will not be eligible for release until he has served approximately…

