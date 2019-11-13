Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The mayor and board of aldermen for the City of Lexington met on Tuesday evening, November 5th at 6:00 p.m. with a full board present. Mayor Jeff Griggs said that Sue Wood’s last day would be November 15th. A special come and go reception was held for her at the Operations Facility for her from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday November 8th.

Cody Wood too his oath office and was sworn in by Mayor Griggs as the new city recorder and Chief Municipal Finance Officer.

A beer application for Family Dollar Store #20624, located at 117 West Church Street, was presented. Chief Roger Loftin said that all required checks were clear and there were no objections from the audience. The application was approved.

A public hearing time was opened for the annexation for Reeves and Wallace Woods property at the Timberlake Industrial Park to be brought into…

For the complete story, see the November 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

