Lady Lions Ready To Hit the Court

Article by Kortney Mallard-

With football season winding down, basketball season is just around the corner. Scotts Hill is ready to hit the court as the Lady Lions have been preparing all off-season for their time to shine. The Lady Lions are coming off a 15-12 season, with big district wins over Adamsville and North Side. Scotts Hill only lost one starter from last year’s team and, therefore, will be returning four starters in Blaize Deere, Haley Maness, Harley Bowman and Ashlyn Buffaloe. Deere was last season’s leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. Maness led the team last season on 3-point percentage shooting. Bowman was last season’s leading free throw percentage shooter and Buffaloe was the leading rebounder from last season. Scotts Hill will look to these vital players to help the Lady Lions…

