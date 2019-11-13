Allen Signs with Dyersburg State

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the success of local athletes in Henderson County continuing, Chloe Allen took advantage of her opportunity that was presented to her by signing with Dyersburg State Community College to play softball for the Lady Eagles, on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Being a three-year starter, playing the catcher position, Chloe has racked up quite the resume behind the plate. She ranks first in SHHS Lady Lions Softball in innings caught for a career, with over 600 innings of work as a catcher. Chloe also has the school’s best fielding percentage as a catcher, and is even ranked in the top 10 overall, with the team. In her three years with the Lady Lions, she has had 474 total chances taken against her, with 472 putouts and only 2 errors to her name. These are highly sought-after stats to have been recorded in the team’s history.

Offensively, Chloe has played in 107 career games and had a total of 318 plate appearances. During those plate appearances, she has collected 93 hits to date, with 77 singles, 14 doubles and two homeruns. Chloe has recorded 48 RBIs and also scored 23 runs in her three years as a Lady Lion. Another interesting fact for her career is that she has…

